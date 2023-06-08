Newark Woman Fatally Stabbed: Prosecutors

Police responded to the 200 block of Sunset Avenue and found Annie Gooden suffering from apparent stab wounds, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Gooden was pronounced dead at the scene, Stephens and Fragé said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made, Stephens and Fragé said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at1-877-847-7432.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.