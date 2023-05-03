Newark Police Lieutenant Dies Suddenly, 47

Weber began his career with the Newark Police Division in January 1999 and he served in numerous law enforcement units including the Safe City Task Force to the 3rd Precinct, Narcotics, 4th Precinct Detective Bureau, Community Focus Division, and most recently in the Criminal Intelligence Section of the Newark Police Major Crimes Division.

“Lieutenant Weber was a highly respected public servant, a devoted brother, and a trusted friend to all. We offer prayers of comfort and peace to all who join us in mourning his loss," Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

Weber is survived by his wife, Virginia, his two sons, Jonathan and Patrick, his parents, Richard and MaryAnn and his siblings, nieces, nephews family and friends, according to his obituary.

A diehard Red Sox fan, Weber was also a history and movie buff who loved traveling, his obituary reads.

Mayor Ras Baraka praised Weber for his 24 years of his service to the city.

"His service is a debt we can never repay, but his legacy lives on in our city through the lives of those he protected," Baraka said.

A funeral will be held on Friday, May 5 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church in Caldwell.

