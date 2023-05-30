Newark Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle: Prosecutors

Laquan Lamar Jones was struck by a vehicle on the 600 block of Springfield Ave at 1:55 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He was pronounced dead at the scene soon after, Stephens and Fragé said.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating and no arrests have been made, Stephens and Fragé said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

