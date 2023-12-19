Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 41°

SHARE

Newark Man, 39, Fatally Shot: Authorities

A 39-year-old Newark man was fatally shot on the early morning of Tuesday, Dec. 19, authorities said.

Antoine Alston

Antoine Alston

 Photo Credit: Antoine Alston Facebook
Sam Barron

At 3:58 a.m., Newark police responded to a shooting on the 300 block of Broadway and found Antoine Alston suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He was pronounced dead at the scene soon after, Stephens and Fragé said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made, Stephens and Fragé said  Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE