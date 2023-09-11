Mostly Cloudy 73°

Man Fatally Shot In Newark: Prosecutors

A 39-year-old Newark man was fatally shot on Friday, Sept. 8, authorities said.

At 6:43 p.m., Newark police responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue and found Ralph Harris suffering from gunshot wounds, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after, Stephens and Fragé said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made, Stephens and Fragé said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. 

