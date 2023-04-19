A Few Clouds 56°

Man Drowns in Passaic River: Newark Police

A man drowned in the Passaic River in Newark on Wednesday, April 19, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Sam Barron

At 5 p.m., police responded to Bridge Street and McCarter Highway on a report of a body in the river, Fragé said. Firefighters, personnel from the Newark Police Emergency Services Unit and Kearney Police responded to the scene to assist with the recovery, Fragé said. 

The body had drifted northbound due to the river's current, Fragé said. The man was pronounced dead at 6:28 p.m, Fragé said. The incident remains under investigation and the victim has not been identified, Fragé said.

On Tuesday, April 18, a female body was pulled from the river at Clay Street.

