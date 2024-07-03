Man Carjacked At Gunpoint: Newark PD

At 5 a.m., a man was parked on the 700 block of South 17th Street when he was approached by a Black man, wearing a black sweater and black face mask and brandishing a firearm, who opened his driver-side door and demanded he get out of the vehicle, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The victim proceeded to run westbound until he came upon an ambulance at 18th Avenue and South 18th Street, and EMS called police on his behalf, Fragé said.

Detectives investigating this incident observed surveillance footage of the suspect exiting the vehicle at the scene and walking with a group toward Avon Avenue.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the 1-877-695-8477.

