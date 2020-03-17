Contact Us
Maplewood Makeup Artist Turns Passion Into Career

Valerie Musson
“Every product we launch carries that weight — to have a clean ingredient deck for you but perform just as well as the conventional stuff," Erin Williams of Erin's Faces.
Erin Williams of Maplewood says clean beauty "wasn’t a thing" when she first started her professional makeup career as an artist for Urban Decay in 2000.

More than a decade later, her dreams came to life when she launched her very own clean beauty supply company, Erin’s Faces , in 2011.

Williams uses expertise from her professional makeup and beauty career while crafting her products; for example, “cutting petroleum from our gloss, then cutting chemical SPF from our sunscreens, then sulfates from our cleansers,” she explains on the brand’s website.

From makeup and basic skincare products to bath, body and other “green” personal care items, Erin’s Faces’ range of inventory continued to grow, prompting Williams to take the leap and open a facility at 15 Bleeker St. in Millburn in 2019 — a decision she describes as “huge, scary and amazing.”

“Every product we launch carries that weight — to have a clean ingredient deck for you but perform just as well as the conventional stuff,” says Williams.

Erin’s Faces store in Millburn is open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can test out products and get an inside look at how they’re made.

Above all, Williams’ goal is to inspire and educate her loyal customers.

“My entire purpose is to empower, educate and include women (and the occasional gent!) of all shapes, sizes and shades,” Williams writes on her brand’s website.

“It has to be about more than selling stuff, it has to be about being of service, and that's what Erin's Faces gives me the opportunity to do.”

Click here for more on Erin’s Faces.

