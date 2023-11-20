Mostly Cloudy 48°

SHARE

Killer Who Waited On Victim's NJ Porch To Shoot Him Gets Life: Prosecutor

A 55-year-old North Carolina resident was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, Nov. 20  for the June 2021 shooting death of Renown Wilson, a 55-year-old Orange resident, authorities said.

<p>James Height</p>

James Height

 Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

In August, James Height was found guilty of aggravated manslaughter in the first degree  Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said. Height was also convicted on several weapons charges, Stephens said.

Height shot Wilson with a .32 revolver inside Wilson's Orange home, Stephens said. Height died a week later, Stephens said.

Video footage shows Height walking onto Wilson's property and waiting on his porch for him to return home, Stephens said. When Wilson arrives, Height pointed a gun to his head. A struggle ensued and Height shot Wilson in the stomach and then chased him into the street, shooting him again, grazing his neck, Stephens said. Height was apprehended in North Carolina shortly after, Stephens said.

Height had recently been released from state prison after serving 25 years for aggravated manslaughter at the time of the shooting, Stephens said.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE