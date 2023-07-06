'Hearts Our Broken': IDs Of Newark Firefighters Killed In Line Of Duty Released

The two firefighters were killed battling a massive ship fire at Port Newark on Wednesday, July 5, city officials announced in a Thursday morning, July 6 press conference. Acabou, 45, and Brooks, 49, were firefighters working out of Engine 16, Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson said.

"This is a sad day for all of us in Newark," Mayor Ras Baraka said. "Our hearts are broken by the tragedy we experienced last night."

At 9:25 p.m. Newark firefighters responded to Corbin Street and Marsh Street on a call of numerous vehicles on fire on a cargo ship docked at the port, authorities said. A second alarm was called at 11:17 p.m.

Five other firefighters were injured battling the two-alarm blaze, which remains under investigation. Two Elizabeth firefighters were hospitalized for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion, and another three Newark firefighters for various injuries.

"I saw Newark's Bravest struggling with every ounce of strength to rescue their brothers who were trapped," Baraka said. "There are no words to describe the courage we saw."

A Mayday was called for Acabou and then Brooks as they became trapped inside the cargo ship, Jackson said.

"I'm praying we can get through this and continue to do the things that we love," Jackson said. "Becoming a firefighter and protecting our communities and make everyone’s life a lot safer."

Firefighters from Hudson, Union, Essex, Bergen and the FDNY provided mutual aid, authorities said.

