Help Boy Scout Renovate Glen Ridge Ambulance Headquarters

Alan Breslin has set up a GoFundMe as part of his Eagle Project to help build the ambulance squad a new office area at its headquarters, providing them with a new desk, countertops and flooring that will allow the squad to better complete their electronic patient care reports. Breslin said the current space is dilapidated and inadequate for the volunteers

As of Wednesday, May 10, $7,613 has been raised. Breslin said he was looking to raise $6,500 and that any extra money raised will go to the ambulance squad.

Aside from being a boy scout, Breslin is a member of the ambulance squad and is enrolled in a carpentry program.

"My love of construction started at an early age," Breslin said. "When I was seven, I painted my first room and learned how to spackle. My passion for building is still going strong. Last summer I was fortunate enough to apprentice with a master carpenter who was renovating historic homes. I'm sure these skills will be useful in this project."

