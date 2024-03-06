'Get On The Ground:' Two Armed Robbers At Large In Newark (Photo)

At 7:15 p.m., police responded to a robbery at Los Tiburones Supermarket at 565 Bergen St., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

The suspects walked into the store and one of them brandished a weapon while telling the employee to get on the ground, Fragé said. The second suspect jumped over the counter and took cash from two registers, Fragé said. The suspects fled southbound on Bergen Street.

The suspect armed with a handgun is a Black man, 5'9" with a thin build and medium dark complex, Fragé said. He was wearing a sweatshirt, jeans, black Nike ACG boots, and a ski mask, Fragé said.

The second suspect is 5'6" with a heavyset stocky build and light complexion, Fragé said. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt turned inside out, black ski pants, a ski mask, black/white Nike sneakers, Fragé said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-877-695-8477.

