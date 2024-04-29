Driver Who Fled Cops At 100 MPH Captured In Secaucus: Fairfield PD

Police originally attempted to stop Deyah Shaabneh on Wednesday, April 24, when officers saw his vehicle had a fake license plate, Fairfield police said. Shaabneh failed to stop and instead, sped down Sand Road going 100 mph, police said. Officers did not pursue him out of concern for public safety, police said.

Officers were able to identify Shaabneh using assistance from police in East Hanover and East Brunswick Police Departments, law enforcement said. East Brunswick police said Shaabneh had a concealed carry weapon permit and was in possession of a handgun when they encountered him later that day, Fairfield officers said.

Police contacted Shaabneh told him to surrender, but he failed to do so., officers said. A post went out on social media asking for assistance in locating him, and Fairfield police received several tips, with Shaabneh ultimately being found by Secaucus police, officers said.

Daily Voice has reached out to Secaucus police for details on Shaabneh's arrest.

Shaabneh was charged with eluding police, tampering with public records, obstruction of justice, and 12 motor vehicle violations, officers said. Shaabneh’s concealed carry weapon permit was also deactivated, police said. He was later transported to the Essex County Jail pending an initial court appearance, police said.

