Fire Destroys Essex County Home

Police and firefighters were called to Glenroy Road South at 1:04 p.m. and discovered a working fire, Fairfield Police Chief Anthony Manna said. All occupants had evacuated prior to arrival, Manna said. The fire was extinguished after about 90 minutes, Manna said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Manna said.

Aside from the Fairfield Fire Department, fire departments from North Caldwell, West Caldwell, Lincoln Park, Pinebrook, Wayne, Verona, and Little Falls provided mutual aid, Manna said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.