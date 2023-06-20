Drowning Child Rescued By Officer: Essex County Sheriff's Office

At Branch Brook Park, a mother noticed her 4-year-old child was missing and notified a police officer, the Essex County Sheriff's Office said. Officers began a search of the area and eventually the mother found her child's scooter near the roadway adjacent to a lake by the boathouse, police said.

The mother then saw her daughter was unresponsive and submerged in the lake, police said. The mother and officer jumped in to rescue the child and the officer began performing CPR, police said.

The child was taken to University Hospital and her condition is promising, police said. She will be assessed in another two to three days, police said.

