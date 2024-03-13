Mostly Cloudy 53°

Cedar Grove Doc Who Overprescribed Pills Forfeits Practice: State AG

An Essex County doctor has been forced to give up his practice after the state charged him with indiscriminately prescribing high volumes of controlled dangerous substances to patients he treated for addiction.

Pills.

 Photo Credit: StockSnap Pixabay
Sam Barron

Dr. Marc Watson, who vascular surgeon who had a practice in Cedar Grove, prescribed high volumes of stimulants, narcotics and depressants without sufficient medical justification, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said. 

Watson engaged inadequate physical exams, patient monitoring and record keeping, Platkin said.

Watson admitted he had no formal training in addiction medicine and prescribed substances for years without fully assessing the patient's underlying medical conditions, Platkin said.

The doctor will be allowed to keep his medical license to conduct mandated on-site testing of  construction workers for a mobile Occupational Safety and Health Administration testing company he owns, Platkin said.

