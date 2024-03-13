Cedar Grove Doc Who Overprescribed Pills Forfeits Practice: State AG

Dr. Marc Watson, who vascular surgeon who had a practice in Cedar Grove, prescribed high volumes of stimulants, narcotics and depressants without sufficient medical justification, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.

Watson engaged inadequate physical exams, patient monitoring and record keeping, Platkin said.

Watson admitted he had no formal training in addiction medicine and prescribed substances for years without fully assessing the patient's underlying medical conditions, Platkin said.

The doctor will be allowed to keep his medical license to conduct mandated on-site testing of construction workers for a mobile Occupational Safety and Health Administration testing company he owns, Platkin said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.