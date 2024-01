The discovery was made around noon Saturday, Jan. 20 in Weequahic Park in Newark, a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

No further information was released. The investigation remains active.

Located in the city's South Ward, Weequahic Park spans more than 311 acres and features New Jersey's first golf course, according to the county parks' website.

