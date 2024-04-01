Mostly Cloudy 50°

Jocelyn Pietri was walking hand in hand with her boyfriend, Wiston Perlaza, on Valentine's Day in Nutley when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Jocelyn Pietri and her late boyfriend Wiston Perlaza.

 Photo Credit: Jocelyn Pietri Facebook
Sam Barron

Perlaza died from his injuries while Pietri suffered serious injuries and has been in a hospital and rehabilitation facility. 

A fundraiser has been launched to support Pietri and her family with the financial burden of caring for her expenses, including a wheelchair and travel expenses for Pietri's family.

Dhkir Robinson, 42, was arrested and hit with numerous charges including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death; operating a motor vehicle resulting in death with a suspended license; and endangering an injured victim, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Perlaza died five days before his 22nd birthday. A fundraiser launched by his family to assist with funeral expenses raised more than $19,000.

To view the fundraiser for the Pietri family, click here.

