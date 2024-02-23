Baby Blue Bike Wheels Helps Cops Catch Truck Thief: Fairfield PD

At 1:30 p.m., police in Fairfield received a call from a victim of a vehicle theft in Totowa, officers said. The victim said their red Ford F-250 was missing from their yard and using GPS they tracked it to a Red Roof Inn in Fairfield, police said.

Police went to the area and found the vehicle in the parking lot of the Adult Emporium, officers said. Video obtained from a nearby business showed Giovanni Nieves, driving the vehicle into the parking lot, removing a bicycle from the back of a truck and ride away toward Horseneck Road, police said.

The bicycle had distinct baby blue colored wheels which allowed police to spot Nieves riding the bike in the parking lot of a Dunkin' on Passaic Avenue and he was arrested at the scene, police said.

Nieves was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and also with hindering his own apprehension, police said. He was released pending a court appearance, police said.

