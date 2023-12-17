4-Year-Old Boy Hurt, Man Dead In Belleville Shooting

Francis Medina, 37, was shot on the 100 block of Mill Street around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Belleville Chief of Police Mark Minichini said.

He was taken to Clara Maass Medical Center and pronounced dead at 3:17 p.m. The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

