22-Year-Old Gunned Down In NJ's Largest City

Jaheem Futrell was found having suffered a gunshot wound on the 300 block of South 18th Street just after 10:45 a.m., Saturday, March 2, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Futrell was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:15 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

