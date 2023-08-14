Fair 80°

Update: Route 9W Closed After Pickup Slams Into Pole

A driver from the West Coast was hospitalized after he crashed his new pickup truck into a utility pole on Route 9W in Englewood Cliffs, downing wires and forcing the entire road closed, authorities said.

The 2023 Ford F150 crashed on Sylvan Avenue just south of Sherwood Avenue shortly before midnight Monday, Aug. 14, Englewood Cliffs Police Detective Sgt. Ronald Waldt said.
Jerry DeMarco
Wires obstructing the roadway forced police to temporarily shut down both sides of the road, the lieutenant said.

A PSE&G crew responded to assess the damage and repair or replace the pole, he said. Borough firefighters tended to a fuel spill. The New Jersey Department of Transportation also was notified.

Motor vehicle charges are expected to follow as a borough police investigation continues, Waldt said.

