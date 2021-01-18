Crash Splits 9W Pole: Cliffside Park Driver, Cresskill Passenger OK, Road Closed Nearly All Day

UPDATE: Route 9W finally reopened nearly 14 hours after a vehicle slammed into a utility pole in Englewood Cliffs early Sunday, authorities said.

Wires were strung across Sylvan Avenue after the pole split in two and fell onto the road in the mid-morning crash north of Charlotte Place, borough police Detective Lt. Ronald Waldt said.

The driver, a 20-year old Cliffside Park man, complained of pain, but he and his apparently uninjured 19-year-old male passenger from Cresskill both declined medical attention at the scene, Waldt said.

Route 9W (Sylvan Avenue) was closed between Charlotte Place and Sherwood Avenue in Englewood Cliffs. Jerry DeMarco

The vehicle was towed, the lieutenant said.

Sylvan Avenue was finally reopened shortly after 11 p.m., Waldt said.

Responders included a PSE&G crew, borough firefighters who cleaned up a fuel spill, Fort Lee police who assisted with traffic control and the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Route 9W (Sylvan Ave) in Englewood Cliffs. Jerry DeMarco

