SEE ANYTHING? Englewood PD Seeks Help Finding Hit-Run Driver Who Injured Two

A vehicle involved in an Englewood crash that sent two Fort Lee residents to the hospital before dawn Monday sped off before police arrived, authorities said.

What the victims described as a red, two-door vehicle with rear end damage was involved in the collision just after midnight at Knickerbocker Road and Tryon Avenue, Police Chief Lawrence Suffern said.

The driver and passenger -- one 48, the other 42 -- were taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with neck and back injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Suffern asked that anyone who might have seen something or has either surveillance video or information that could help catch whomever was responsible contact the CrimeStoppers group (Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck & Hackensack).

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website (www.bergencrimestoppers.org) or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

