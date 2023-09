Douglas G. Hitchner Jr., of Woodstown, was driving south in a Chevrolet SUV on Tindall Island Road in Greenwich Township at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 when his vehicle veered off the road to the right side, according to Detective I Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman with the New Jersey State Police.

The SUV hit a tree and Hitchner sustained fatal injuries, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation.

