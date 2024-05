A winning $100,000 Powerball ticket was drawn on Wednesday, May 8.

The winning numbers were 7, 41, 43, 44, and 51 and the Powerball was 5. The Powerplay option was 2x.

The winning ticket was sold at Xpress Mart, 2778 S Main Road, Vineland in Cumberland County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.