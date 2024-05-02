Bridgeton Motorcyclist, 46, Killed In Upper Deerfield Crash: Njsp

Angel Alicea Jr., of Bridgeton, was riding a Honda motorcycle northbound on Route 77 in Upper Deerfield Township at about 8:30 p.m. when he collided with a southbound Chevrolet passenger vehicle that was making a left turn at milepost 2.5, said Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

Alicea was thrown from the motorcycle and died of his injuries, Lebron said.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation, he said.

