Bridgeton Motorcyclist, 46, Killed In Upper Deerfield Crash: Njsp

A 46-year-old man was killed Wednesday night after being ejected from his motorcycle in a crash with another vehicle that was making a turn into a parking lot in Cumberland County, authorities said.

Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Angel Alicea Jr., of Bridgeton, was riding a Honda motorcycle northbound on Route 77 in Upper Deerfield Township at about 8:30 p.m. when he collided with a southbound Chevrolet passenger vehicle that was making a left turn at milepost 2.5, said Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

Alicea was thrown from the motorcycle and died of his injuries, Lebron said.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation, he said.

