Nestor Rodriguez Jr. died shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1 in the crash on Route 49 in Fairfield Township, New Jersey State Police said.

Rodriguez, a father of two, was remembered as a "beacon of joy" on a GoFundMe page.

"Nestor was a beacon of joy, always spreading laughter wherever he went," the page says. "His presence was a gift, and he touched the lives of all who knew him."

"As a skilled barber and talented skater, Nestor took pride in his work and hobbies, inspiring those around him to pursue their passions."

He had worked at Lorenzo's Barber Shop in Vineland, according to a Facebook post.

Based on a preliminary investigation, a Honda motorcycle was traveling west on Route 49. A Honda minivan was traveling east on Route 49. near milepost 27.5, State Police said.

The motorcycle crossed the center line into the minivan's path, and a collision occurred, police said. Rodriguez sustained fatal injuries, they said.

The crash remains under investigation.

