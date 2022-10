A tractor-trailer rolled over, closing a major route through Cumberland County, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 on Route 347 near Hunters Mill Road in Maurice River Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Route 347 was closed in both directions, the DOT said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

