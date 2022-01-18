Cumberland County Fugitive Sought In Fatal Wawa Shooting

A 19-year-old fugitive from Cumberland County has been charged in connection with Thursday's fatal shooting at a Wawa convenience store, authorities said.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Shaqwil Marlow of Sixth Street in Vineland has been charged with the murder of Luis Rivera, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Marlow also has been charged with criminal mischief and weapons offenses.

In the late evening hours of Jan. 13, Vineland police and members of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene of a homicide that occurred at the Park Avenue and Delsea Drive WaWa in the City of Vineland.

Police found Rivera, 23, of Pine Street in Vineland, dead as a result of gunshot wounds he sustained while exiting the Wawa, Webb McRae said.

Investigators are actively attempting to determine the whereabouts of Shaqwil Marlow.

Anyone with information on Marlow’s whereabouts is urged to contact Vineland Police Department Det. Christopher Fixler at 856-460-0806 or Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Detective Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233.

Information can also be provided anonymously by visiting vpd.tips or ccpo.tips from any smartphone, computer or tablet.

