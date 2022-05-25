Veteran NJ Corrections Officer Daniel Sincavage Killed In Crash With Tree: Report

A veteran New Jersey corrections officer was killed last week when his car left the road, struck a tree and caught fire, according to NJ Advance Media.

Daniel Sincavage, 41, of Rio Grande, was driving from one part of the Southern State Correctional Facility to another when the fatal crash occurred on Route 47, a PBA union leader told the outlet.

New Jersey State Police previously said the crash occurred on May 19 in Maurice River Township.

“He was very loved and respected,” PBA Local 105 Vice President Michael Gallagher said of the 20-year senior corrections officer. “He made a positive impact on pretty much every person he met."

Condolences poured in.

"Anyone who knew you, knew you’d do anything for them if they asked—no matter what you were doing or where you were, you would make it happen," local business UnconquerableGoods said on Facebook.

"I’m heartbroken that you didn’t get to fulfill all you had hoped for in retirement—just sitting in silence, with a cold beer and beautiful things to look at: Peter Pan in Neverland."

A GoFundMe campaign remembering Sincavage had raised more than $21,400 as of Wednesday, May 25.

