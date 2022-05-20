Motorist Hits Trees In Deadly South Jersey Crash: State Police

A driver from South Jersey was killed when he lost control of his car and struck some trees, authorities said.

The Tesla Model S caught fire after crossing the center line and driving off the roadway to the left in the single-car crash, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.

Daniel Sincavage, 41, of Rio Grande, was driving northbound on Route 47 at milepost 27.7 in Maurice River Township at 10:42 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 when the crash occurred, she said.

A 40-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries, she said.

The crash remains under investigation.

