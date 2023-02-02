Two More Suspects Arrested In Bridgeton Killing: Prosecutor

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday,, Jan. 29, in Bridgeton, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, two 17-year-old juveniles from Bridgeton were charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

As previously announced, Iban Perez, 21, of Bridgeton, has also been charged in the shooting..

At approximately 12:37 a.m. Sunday, members of the Bridgeton Police Department responded to 300 block area of North Pearl Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers encountered a 17-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced dead at the scene. While on the scene, a 17-year-old female victim was located with a gunshot wound. The female victim was flown to Cooper Hospital for medical treatment and was reported to be in stable condition, the prosecutor said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information may contact Bridgeton Police Detective Mark Yoshioka at 856-392-9031 or CCPO Det. Kyle Mecouch at 856-332-4379. Anonymous tips may be submitted at CCPO.TIPS .

