South Jersey Man Gets 20 Years State Prison In Shooting Death: Prosecutor

A 33-year-old man from Cumberland County was sentenced to 20 years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting death, authorities said.

Raheem Jacobs, of Bridgeton, was sentenced Friday, Aug. 5 in connection with the Aug. 11, 2015 homicide of Keon Butler, also of Bridgeton, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

A Cumberland County jury previously returned a guilty verdict on May 26 for second-degree reckless manslaughter following a two-and-a-half-week trial.

The sentence is also subject to the No Early Release Act requiring the defendant to serve 85% of the sentence imposed, which is equal to 17 years, before being eligible for parole. He must also serve three years on parole after his release from prison.

Restitution in the amount of $7,430 was also ordered to be paid as reimbursement for the victim’s funeral expenses.

The homicide occurred while Keon Butler was driving a minivan near the intersection of North Laurel and Myrtle Streets in Bridgeton. Keon Butler suffered a single gunshot wound to the head which came from a vehicle that had been following and pursuing him. Raheem Jacobs was arrested in October 2015 following a joint investigation by the Bridgeton Police Department and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

