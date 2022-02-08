Contact Us
Serious Crash, Airlift Reported In South Jersey: Developing

Jon Craig
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a serious crash in Cumberland County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Canterbury Lane and Hance Bridge Road in Vineland, initial reports said.

The road was closed and there was a request for a medical helicopter to airlift a victim to an area hospital, an unconfirmed report said.

Vineland police were not immediately available for comment. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

