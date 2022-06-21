Contact Us
SEEN HER? 17-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing In South Jersey

Jon Craig
Charrell Kelly has gone missing.
Charrell Kelly has gone missing. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Bridgeton PD

A 17-year-old girl has gone missing in South Jersey.

Charrell Kelly, who is 5ft 2in tall and weighs about 130 pounds was last seen leaving her home with a duffle bag in a silver-colored vehicle, according to Bridgeton police.

Kelly is a Bridgeton resident and is believed to be with Elijah Santiago, 15, who was also reported missing out of Franklin Township.

Santiago is 5ft 1in tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

If you have any information regarding either one of the 2 juveniles pictured please contact the Bridgeton Police Department at 856 451-0033 ext. 0

