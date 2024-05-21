Woman Shot In Salem: Police

Police responded to shots fired on the 200 block of Wesley Street at about 11:15 p.m. Monday, May 20.

They found a 23-year-old victim, Salem police said.

She was taken for treatment at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Salem Police Detective Sgt. Sean Simpkins at 856-935-0033 or Salem County Prosecutor’s Office Lt. Ryan Donelson at 856-935-7510, ext. 8333.

