Fog 58°

SHARE

Woman Shot In Salem: Police

A woman was wounded by gunfire in the City of Salem, authorities said.

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Police responded to shots fired on the 200 block of Wesley Street at about 11:15 p.m. Monday, May 20.

They found a 23-year-old victim, Salem police said.

She was taken for treatment at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Salem Police Detective Sgt. Sean Simpkins at 856-935-0033 or Salem County Prosecutor’s Office Lt. Ryan Donelson at 856-935-7510, ext. 8333.

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE