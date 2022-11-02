NJ Men Indicted In Deadly House Party Shooting

Two men from South Jersey have been indicted in a double-shooting that left one victim dead and another wounded during a party, according to NJ Advance Media.

Kiyon B. Johnson, 22, of Salem, and Rayneer T. Foster, 25, of Penns Grove, were indicted by a Salem County grand jury for first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, the outlet said.

Bryant Banks, 23, of Salem City, died after being shot on Oct. 2, 2020. A man from Carneys Point Township and Johnson also were wounded in the clash.

