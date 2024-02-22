Motorcycle Crash Victim, 23, ID'd By Police In Carneys Point

Joel Morales, 23, of Carneys Point Township, was riding north on Route 130 at about 2 p.m. on Feb. 1 when he collided with a bus pulling out of Ross Enterprises, near Washington Avenue, according to Carneys Point Police Detective Joseph Racite.

Morales was pronounced dead at the scene, Racite said.

There were no students aboard the bus at the time, Racite said. The bus driver was not injured, he said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, he said.

Click here to view more details from Joel Morale's obituary.

