Joel Luis Morales, Camden Native, 23

He graduated from Penns Grove High School where he played baseball.

Joel set a goal of obtaining his CDL and driving semi-trucks which he achieved at a young age, his obituary said.

Joel loved spending time with his family and friends but most of all his beautiful daughter Luna, his obit said.

In addition to his daughter, Joel is survived by his parents: Angela and Luis Santiago and Julio and Wanda Morales; and siblings: Israel, Ardelina, Amina and Emanuel;

