Man Climbs Ladder Up To Girl's Bedroom Room, Sexually Assaults Her In Millville: Police

Aleem King, 35, climbed a ladder up to the girl's open bedroom window on the 1000 block of North Street in Millville, early March 14, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

He had a handgun that he used to threaten the girl while he sexually assaulted her, against her will, Webb-McRae said.

King was identified as a suspect after a months-long investigation, and captured in North Carolina in mid-October, the prosecutor said. He's facing charges of burglary, possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a firearm, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated sexual assault, and sexual assault.

Authorities intend to file a motion to detain the defendant upon his extradition back to Cumberland County.

