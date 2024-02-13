Kenneth Weis Jr., 42, Of Pittsgrove 'Could Fix Almost Anything'

"Kennie was born with the gift of a very high mechanical aptitude," his obituary said.

He could fix or build almost anything. "He enjoyed working on cars, trucks, motorcycles, anything with a motor & transmission – he could figure it out," his obit said.

He especially enjoyed repairing vehicles for family, friends, "even complete strangers stranded on the side of the road," his obit said.

Kennie was employed as a tree surgeon and bucket operator for Garrison’s Tree Service. He had previously been employed as a lead carpenter for Weis Brothers Construction, lead machine operator for TransWeb LLC, machine operator at Silverton Yacht LLC, as well as an auto mechanic.

Kennie is survived by his parents, Susan (Tkach) and James Smaniotto; and his siblings James Smaniotto, Jr. (Kira), Steven Weis (Tiffany), Kevin and Darren Weis.

Click here to read Kenneth Weis Jr.'s complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.