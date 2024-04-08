The fire burned a camper and a detached garage in Hopewell Township on Sunday, April 7, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron.

Troopers responded to a residence on Barretts Run Road at about 9:20 p.m. and found the structures in the backyard of the property on fire, Lebron said.

The man, from Bridgeton, suffered "moderate injuries," Lebron said.

No other details were available.

The cause the fire remains under investigation.

