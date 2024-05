The crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4 at South Delsea Drive and West Sherman Avenue, according to Vineland police.

In addition to DWI, Gibrant Espinosa was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, uninsured motorist, endangering the welfare of a child, and assault by auto, police said.

One person was injured in the crash, police said.

No other details were released.

