Cumberland County Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting: Police

William O. Ware IV, of Rosenhayn was arrested at police headquarters Monday, June 5 and charged with murder and weapons offenses, Bridgeton police said.

He was processed and will be held in the Cumberland County Jail without bail.

Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. said the suspect was known to the victim.

Officers were called to North Street in Bridgeton at 2:49 a.m. Sunday, June 4 and found Brock Hogans outside his residence suffering from a single gunshot wound to his torso, police said.

The victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden but succumbed to his injury approximately an hour later, police said.

Detectives from the Bridgeton Police Department and Cumberland County Prosecutors Office are conducting the investigation.

Anyone with further information can contact Bridgeton Det. William Parker at police headquarters or submit information electronically to BPD.TIPS. The information can remain anonymous.

