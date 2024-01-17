Wildwood Man Accused Of Abusing Child: Prosecutor

Middle Township police received a report about the abuse accusation on Sunday, Jan. 14, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland announced.

After a joint investigation by the special victims unit for the prosecutor's office and township police, 33-year-old Calvin Crawley Sr. was arrested on Monday, Jan. 15.

Crawley Sr. was charged with third-degree aggravated assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree possession of a weapon, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Crawley Sr. is being held at Cape May County Correctional Center.

Prosecutors said if convicted, the second-degree charges carry sentences of five to ten years in state prison. Convictions on third-degree charges have sentences of three to five years in state prison.

Sutherland said the investigation is ongoing and police are looking for anyone with additional information about the case. You can contact the county prosecutor's office by calling the special victims unit at 609-465-1135 or by filing an anonymous tip online at cmcpo.tips.

You can also submit an anonymous online tip to the county sheriff at cmcsheriff.net or by calling the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

