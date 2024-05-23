Roofing Work Causes Fire, $50K In Damage To Wildwood Home: Firefighters

Wildwood firefighters responded to the house on the 100 block of East Roberts Avenue at around 3:36 on Wednesday, May 22, the department said in a Facebook post. The first crew on the scene saw smoke coming from the back and roof of the two-story home.

All humans inside the two-family house were able to get out safely. Wildwood police rescued a dog and firefighters found a cat.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 20 minutes and contained it to the back of the building. There were no injuries and the fire caused about $50,000 in damage.

The scene was cleared after about two hours. Firefighters from North Wildwood, Rio Grande, Stone Harbor, and Wildwood Crest responded to the fire, along with paramedics from Middle Township and Wildwood Crest.

The Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire was accidental and caused by roofing work being done to the house.

