Two People Injured In Crash Near Stone Harbor Beachfront

In a Facebook post, the Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company said firefighters responded to the crash at the intersection of 103rd Street and Second Avenue at around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 24.

When emergency crews arrived, they found two people who were injured. Stone Harbor and Avalon paramedics treated the victims and brought them to a hospital.

A photo of the crash showed front-end damage to two SUVs, including a silver Chevrolet Equinox.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.