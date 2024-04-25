Overcast 53°

Two People Injured In Crash Near Stone Harbor Beachfront

Two people were hospitalized after two SUVs crashed a couple of blocks from the beachfront in Cape May County, officials said.

A crash at the intersection of 103rd Street and Second Avenue in Stone Harbor, NJ, on Wednesday, Apr. 25, 2024.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company #1
In a Facebook post, the Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company said firefighters responded to the crash at the intersection of 103rd Street and Second Avenue at around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 24.

When emergency crews arrived, they found two people who were injured. Stone Harbor and Avalon paramedics treated the victims and brought them to a hospital.

A photo of the crash showed front-end damage to two SUVs, including a silver Chevrolet Equinox.

