Wildwood's Popular Route 66 Restaurant & Pizzeria For Sale: Report

Always dreamed of operating a pizzeria? You're in luck, and you don't need to worry about the mortgage.

Wildwood Boardwalk Route 66 Restaurant & Pizzeria located at 2700 Boardwalk in Wildwoods is for sale, the Coastline Realty website shows.

The sale includes the business and equipment only -- not the building and property. It's listed at $180,000, according to WatchTheTramCarPlease.

Memorabilia like the Elvis and Betty Boop statues ad 1932 hot rod on the roof do come with the deal. This 140-seat restaurant is in an ideal location on the Boardwalk and is fully operational.

Interested? The listing agent is Bojidar “Bob” Dimitrov CoastlineRealty@Gmail.comOffice: 609-884-5005 Cell: 609-849-8339.

