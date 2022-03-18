Contact Us
Cape May
Most Expensive Cape May County Home With Ocean Views, Elevators Listed At $17.7M

Jon Craig
Wesley Avenue luxury home
Wesley Avenue luxury home Photo Credit: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Fox & Roach, REALTORS via Zillow

The most expensive home in Cape May County built just two years ago is for sale at a whopping $17.7 million, according to its listing.

With beachfront views, two pools, two elevators, gas fireplaces and attached garages, how can you go wrong?

The condo duplex on Wesley Avenue in Ocean City also has 12 full bathrooms and two half-baths and is billed as "the most prestigious home built on the Goldcoast."

The primary bedrooms are an oasis of their own with vaulted custom ceilings, two walk-in closets and private porches.

It has a great rental history, its listing agent says. Own the whole building, rent one condo and use one for yourself. 

The second-floor condo generated over $250,000 in rental income for 2021.

Click here for more details from the listing.

